Meet the paratrooper who jumped out of a plane 100 times — and he's just getting started

1st Sgt. Jovon Propst of Spartan Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, completed his 100th parachute jump, earning the centurion paratrooper title. Reflecting on his first jump at airborne school, Propst emphasized the importance of leaders in airborne units becoming jumpmasters to set the standard for their teams.



Video by Capt. Jennifer French & Spc. C’Jay Spence