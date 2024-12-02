Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the paratrooper who jumped out of a plane 100 times — and he's just getting started

    ITALY

    12.11.2024

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    1st Sgt. Jovon Propst of Spartan Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, completed his 100th parachute jump, earning the centurion paratrooper title. Reflecting on his first jump at airborne school, Propst emphasized the importance of leaders in airborne units becoming jumpmasters to set the standard for their teams.

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French & Spc. C’Jay Spence

