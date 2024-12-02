Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Class-25A completes training at Kisling NCO Academy (1080p w/ graphics)

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Class-25A students immersed in 25 academic days of rigorous leadership training at Kisling Non-Commissioned Officer Academy, at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Nov. 21, 2024. This training broadened their operational, and tactical awareness, enhanced their ability to communicate effectively and implemented the commander's intent. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 08:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946816
    VIRIN: 241121-F-XK392-5725
    Filename: DOD_110733163
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

