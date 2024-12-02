In this AFN Europe Report: U-S EUROPEAN COMMAND LEADERS WELCOMED SERBIAN MEDIA PERSONNEL FOR AN OPEN HOUSE AT PATCH BARRACKS, GERMANY.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 08:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|946807
|VIRIN:
|241213-F-MY398-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110733038
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report - Dec. 13, 2024, by A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.