    Soldiers compete in Tactical Combat Casualty Care challenges during EBMC

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Madison Cassidy 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army and multinational Combat Medics compete in Tactical Combat Casualty Care challenges as part of the Europe Best Medic Competition (EBMC) in Landstuhl, Germany. The EBMC tests the physical fitness, medical skills, and readiness of European theater medics in a broad spectrum of critical team and individual skills during combat operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madison Cassidy)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 07:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 946806
    VIRIN: 241211-N-YF131-1003
    Filename: DOD_110733036
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers compete in Tactical Combat Casualty Care challenges during EBMC, by PO2 Madison Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    AFN
    EUROPE
    TCCC
    EBMC

