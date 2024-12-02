Soldiers compete in Tactical Combat Casualty Care challenges during EBMC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army and multinational Combat Medics compete in Tactical Combat Casualty Care challenges as part of the Europe Best Medic Competition (EBMC) in Landstuhl, Germany. The EBMC tests the physical fitness, medical skills, and readiness of European theater medics in a broad spectrum of critical team and individual skills during combat operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madison Cassidy)