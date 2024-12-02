Interview with U.S. Army SFC James Miller, Charlie company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade. U.S. Army and multinational Combat Medics compete in Tactical Combat Casualty Care challenges as part of the Europe Best Medic Competition (EBMC) in Landstuhl, Germany. The EBMC tests the physical fitness, medical skills, and readiness of European theater medics in a broad spectrum of critical team and individual skills during combat operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madison Cassidy)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 07:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|946804
|VIRIN:
|241211-N-YF131-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110733034
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Europe Best Medic Competition – U.S. Army SFC James Miller Interview, by PO2 Madison Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.