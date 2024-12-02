Army Navy Spirit Video Bastogne

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946803" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with the 101st Airborne take part in a Go Army, Beat Navy spirit video Dec. 12, 2024 in Bastogne, Belgium. The Army-Navy Game is a time-honored tradition between the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy with its first meeting held in November 1890. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)