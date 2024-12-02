Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Navy Spirit Video Bastogne

    BASTOGNE, BELGIUM

    12.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Soldiers with the 101st Airborne take part in a Go Army, Beat Navy spirit video Dec. 12, 2024 in Bastogne, Belgium. The Army-Navy Game is a time-honored tradition between the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy with its first meeting held in November 1890. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 07:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946803
    VIRIN: 241212-F-XX926-1002
    Filename: DOD_110733026
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: BASTOGNE, BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Navy Spirit Video Bastogne, by SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BOTB
    StrongerTogether
    GoArmyAcademy
    ARMYNAVY2024

