Soldiers with the 101st Airborne take part in a Go Army, Beat Navy spirit video Dec. 12, 2024 in Bastogne, Belgium. The Army-Navy Game is a time-honored tradition between the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy with its first meeting held in November 1890. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 07:06
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|946803
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-XX926-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110733026
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|BASTOGNE, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Navy Spirit Video Bastogne, by SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.