Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Enhances Air Defense Readiness at Grafenwöhr Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWöHR, GERMANY

    08.13.2024

    Video by Capt. Leara Shumate 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers honed their air defense skills during Avenger Weapon System qualifications at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 13–14, 2024. The training featured M3P machine gun live fire, remote targeting, and simulated air threats by AH-64E Apache helicopters, enhancing readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Leara Shumate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 07:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946798
    VIRIN: 240814-A-SV042-3742
    Filename: DOD_110732860
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Enhances Air Defense Readiness at Grafenwöhr Training, by CPT Leara Shumate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    VCORPS
    Stronger Together
    airdefenseartillery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download