U.S. Army Enhances Air Defense Readiness at Grafenwöhr Training

U.S. Army Soldiers honed their air defense skills during Avenger Weapon System qualifications at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 13–14, 2024. The training featured M3P machine gun live fire, remote targeting, and simulated air threats by AH-64E Apache helicopters, enhancing readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Leara Shumate)
|08.13.2024
|12.13.2024 07:18
|B-Roll
|946798
|240814-A-SV042-3742
|DOD_110732860
|00:03:38
|GRAFENWöHR, DE
|1
|1
