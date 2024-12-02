Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Joshua Glonek Speaks on Transformation in Contact

    ROMANIA

    11.25.2024

    Video by Spc. David Dumas 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Col. Joshua Glonek, commander of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, speaks on the Transformation in Contact (TiC) initiative, at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania, Nov. 26, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. David Dumas)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 04:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 946796
    VIRIN: 241126-A-UG808-4328
    Filename: DOD_110732788
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: RO

    1st Cavalry Division
    Romania
    10th Mountain Division
    Europe
    First Team
    StrongerTogether

