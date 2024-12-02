Col. Joshua Glonek, commander of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, speaks on the Transformation in Contact (TiC) initiative, at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania, Nov. 26, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. David Dumas)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 04:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|946796
|VIRIN:
|241126-A-UG808-4328
|Filename:
|DOD_110732788
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Joshua Glonek Speaks on Transformation in Contact, by SPC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
