U.S. Army Command Sgt Maj Kofie Primus, outgoing senior enlisted advisor, 21st-Theater Theater Sustainment Command, relinquishes command to US. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, on Dec. 5, 2024. The presiding individual was U.S. Army Maj Gen. Ronald Ragin, commander, 21st TSC. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 06:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946794
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-XK392-8793
|Filename:
|DOD_110732765
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Responsibility (B-roll), by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
