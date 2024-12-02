Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Responsibility (720p w/o graphics)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Command Sgt Maj Kofie Primus, outgoing senior enlisted advisor, 21st-Theater Theater Sustainment Command, relinquishes command to US. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, on Dec. 5, 2024. The presiding individual was U.S. Army Maj Gen. Ronald Ragin, commander, 21st TSC. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 06:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946793
    VIRIN: 241205-F-XK392-5553
    Filename: DOD_110732764
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Responsibility (720p w/o graphics), by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AFNKaiserslautern #InFocus

