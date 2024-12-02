Class-25A students immersed in 25 academic days of rigorous leadership training at Kisling Non-Commissioned Officer Academy, at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Nov. 21, 2024. This training broadened their operational, and tactical awareness, enhanced their ability to communicate effectively and implemented the commander's intent. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 06:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946791
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-XK392-1075
|Filename:
|DOD_110732761
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Class-25A completes training at Kisling NCO Academy (B-roll), by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.