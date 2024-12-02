Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Raid Force conducts Visit, Board, Search and Seizure exercise

    WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.12.2024

    Video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a visit, board, search and seizure exercise at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. VBSS is part of maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 02:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946784
    VIRIN: 241212-M-WE079-1001
    Filename: DOD_110732667
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Maritime Raid Force conducts Visit, Board, Search and Seizure exercise, by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    VBSS
    Vessel
    Maritime Raid Force
    White Beach Naval Facility
    INDOPACIFIC

