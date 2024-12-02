The first wave of the more than 550 Minnesota Red Bull Soldiers return home December 11, 2024, and reunite with their families after a ten month long deployment to the Middle East. Minnesota’s Arden Hills-based 34th Red Bull Infantry Division served as Task Force Spartan, leading thousand of troops as a part of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 01:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946780
|VIRIN:
|241211-Z-BC699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110732609
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|ARDEN HILLS, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota Red Bulls return from Middle East deployment, by SFC Ben Houtkooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
