    Minnesota Red Bulls return from Middle East deployment

    ARDEN HILLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper  

    Minnesota National Guard

    The first wave of the more than 550 Minnesota Red Bull Soldiers return home December 11, 2024, and reunite with their families after a ten month long deployment to the Middle East. Minnesota’s Arden Hills-based 34th Red Bull Infantry Division served as Task Force Spartan, leading thousand of troops as a part of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 01:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946780
    VIRIN: 241211-Z-BC699-1001
    Filename: DOD_110732609
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: ARDEN HILLS, MINNESOTA, US

    TAGS

    families
    homecoming
    Minnesota
    Red Bulls
    34th ID
    National Guard

