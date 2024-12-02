Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: SrA Ashlyn Payton

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.09.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashlyn Payton, 36th Fighter Squadron commander support staff technician, highlights her responsibilities within the squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 9, 2024. Payton is a key executor of the 36th FS mission by executing administrative processes to assist and enhance the careers of officers and enlisted members. She was recognized as Mustang of the Week for her skill and work ethic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 01:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 946779
    VIRIN: 241209-F-BD538-1001
    Filename: DOD_110732599
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustang of the Week: SrA Ashlyn Payton, by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan AB
    CSS
    36th FS
    Develop Leaders
    Customer Support Staff

