Mustang of the Week: SrA Ashlyn Payton

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashlyn Payton, 36th Fighter Squadron commander support staff technician, highlights her responsibilities within the squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 9, 2024. Payton is a key executor of the 36th FS mission by executing administrative processes to assist and enhance the careers of officers and enlisted members. She was recognized as Mustang of the Week for her skill and work ethic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)