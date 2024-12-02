Three U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 8, 2024. The long-range bomber provides strategic options to U.S. and Coalition senior leaders who leverage its high payload and global reach to deter regional adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 01:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|946776
|VIRIN:
|241208-F-IP635-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110732578
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Three B-52H Stratofortresses conduct operations within the CENTCOM AOR, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
