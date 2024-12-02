Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three B-52H Stratofortresses conduct operations within the CENTCOM AOR (B-Roll)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.07.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Three U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 8, 2024. The long-range bomber provides strategic options to U.S. and Coalition senior leaders who leverage its high payload and global reach to deter regional adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 01:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946775
    VIRIN: 241208-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_110732577
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    bombers
    69th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron
    B-52H Stratofortress

