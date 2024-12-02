USAG Japan Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Army Garrison Japan welcomed a new senior advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Rick Meeker, and his family during a Dec. 12 ceremony at Camp Zama’s Kizuna Hall. Check out this great video news story highlighting how the team welcomed the Meeker’s family while saying goodbye to outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. David Rio and his family.