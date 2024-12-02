Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2024

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.13.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan welcomed a new senior advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Rick Meeker, and his family during a Dec. 12 ceremony at Camp Zama’s Kizuna Hall. Check out this great video news story highlighting how the team welcomed the Meeker’s family while saying goodbye to outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. David Rio and his family.

    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 22:22
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Japan Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2024, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    US Army
    USAG Japan
    IMCOM Pacific

