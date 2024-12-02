Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKARNG 207th AVN conducts air assault with 11th Airborne paratroopers

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook aviators from the 207th Aviation Troop Command partner with U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, to conduct air assault helicopter training between Geronimo and Neibhur Drop Zones on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 11, 2024. The joint training honed the air crews’ and paratroopers’ ability to successfully execute airborne operations and prepared them to overcome the many challenges faced while operating in an austere environment. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount and Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 21:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946762
    VIRIN: 241211-Z-SR689-1001
    Filename: DOD_110732364
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Alaska
    air assault
    Army National Guard
    Arctic Airborne
    Arctic capabilities

