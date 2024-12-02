AKARNG 207th AVN conducts air assault with 11th Airborne paratroopers

Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook aviators from the 207th Aviation Troop Command partner with U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, to conduct air assault helicopter training between Geronimo and Neibhur Drop Zones on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 11, 2024. The joint training honed the air crews’ and paratroopers’ ability to successfully execute airborne operations and prepared them to overcome the many challenges faced while operating in an austere environment. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount and Alejandro Peña)
