National Guard celebrates 388th birthday

The National Guard celebrates its 388th birthday, Dec. 13, 2024. The oldest U.S. military component, the National Guard dates to Dec. 13, 1636, when the Massachusetts Bay Colony organized three permanent militia regiments. Today’s 181st and 182nd Infantry Regiments, 101st Field Artillery Regiment and 101st Engineer Battalion, Massachusetts Army National Guard trace their lineage to those militia units organized in 1636. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)