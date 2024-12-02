Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits USS George Washington

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.09.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    241209-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 9, 2024) - Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visited the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, welcoming the crew to Japan following the ship's arrival last month. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 21:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 946749
    VIRIN: 241209-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_110732323
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits USS George Washington, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of Defense
    Yokosuka
    USS George Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download