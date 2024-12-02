Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-25 MAC Summit

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jonathan Baez, Sgt. Symira Bostic, Sgt. Menelik Collins, Cpl. Jose Cruz, Sgt. Kree Laing, Cpl. Mark Morales, Cpl. Luis Ponce Alavez, Sgt. Ryan Pulliam and Cpl. Jaiden Sangster

    8th Marine Corps District

    Marketing and Communication Marines with 8th Marine Corps District, participate in professional military education during the 1-25 MAC Summit in Salt Lake City, Utah, Dec. 8-13, 2024. 8MCD hosts MAC summits biannually to train, build camaraderie, and bridge communication gaps within the MAC billet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jaiden Sangster, Sgt. Mark Morales, Sgt. Ryan Pulliam, and Sgt. Symira Bostic)

    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US

