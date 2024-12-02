Yama Sakura 87 - Social Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946736" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Yama Sakura is an annual exercise, a part of Operation Pathways co-sponsored by the U.S. Army Pacific, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Australia Defence Force. It is the largest joint and trilateral command post-exercise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samarion Hicks)



Since its first iteration in 1982, Yama Sakura has focused on developing and refining the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army Pacific's bilateral planning, coordination, and interoperability efforts. For over forty years, this exercise has demonstrated a continued commitment by both the U.S. and Japan to work together as dedicated allies in support of the U.S.-Japan security treaty and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. This is the second year Australia has participated in Yama Sakura.