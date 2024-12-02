Yama Sakura is an annual exercise, a part of Operation Pathways co-sponsored by the U.S. Army Pacific, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Australia Defence Force. It is the largest joint and trilateral command post-exercise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samarion Hicks)
Since its first iteration in 1982, Yama Sakura has focused on developing and refining the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army Pacific's bilateral planning, coordination, and interoperability efforts. For over forty years, this exercise has demonstrated a continued commitment by both the U.S. and Japan to work together as dedicated allies in support of the U.S.-Japan security treaty and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. This is the second year Australia has participated in Yama Sakura.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 00:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|946736
|VIRIN:
|241211-A-MT341-5146
|Filename:
|DOD_110732180
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 87 - Social Reel, by SPC Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
