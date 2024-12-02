Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yama Sakura 87 - Social Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.10.2024

    Video by Spc. Samarion Hicks 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Yama Sakura is an annual exercise, a part of Operation Pathways co-sponsored by the U.S. Army Pacific, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Australia Defence Force. It is the largest joint and trilateral command post-exercise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samarion Hicks)

    Since its first iteration in 1982, Yama Sakura has focused on developing and refining the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army Pacific's bilateral planning, coordination, and interoperability efforts. For over forty years, this exercise has demonstrated a continued commitment by both the U.S. and Japan to work together as dedicated allies in support of the U.S.-Japan security treaty and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. This is the second year Australia has participated in Yama Sakura.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 00:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946736
    VIRIN: 241211-A-MT341-5146
    Filename: DOD_110732180
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 87 - Social Reel, by SPC Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Interoperability
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    YamaSakura
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download