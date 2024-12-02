Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security - Social Reel

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.10.2024

    Video by Spc. Phyleicia-Nicole Dais 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Maj. Gen. Ash Collingburn, 1st Australian Division commanding general, Lt. Gen. Toshikazu Yamane, Ground Component Command commanding general, and U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, U.S. Army Pacific Command deputy commanding general, shake hands during the Yama Sakura 87 opening ceremony at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. The three military leaders spoke to the importance of lasting partnership and collective commitment to peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific region during the ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Phyleicia-Nicole Dais)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 23:41
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP

    Japan
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    YamaSakura
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)

