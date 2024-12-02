Maj. Gen. Ash Collingburn, 1st Australian Division commanding general, Lt. Gen. Toshikazu Yamane, Ground Component Command commanding general, and U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, U.S. Army Pacific Command deputy commanding general, shake hands during the Yama Sakura 87 opening ceremony at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. The three military leaders spoke to the importance of lasting partnership and collective commitment to peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific region during the ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Phyleicia-Nicole Dais)
|12.10.2024
|12.12.2024 23:41
|Package
|946735
|241211-A-MT341-2637
|DOD_110732179
|00:00:34
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|0
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security - Social Reel, by SPC Phyleicia-Nicole Dais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
