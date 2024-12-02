Yama Sakura 87 Opening Ceremony showcases shared commitment to regional security - Social Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Ash Collingburn, 1st Australian Division commanding general, Lt. Gen. Toshikazu Yamane, Ground Component Command commanding general, and U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, U.S. Army Pacific Command deputy commanding general, shake hands during the Yama Sakura 87 opening ceremony at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. The three military leaders spoke to the importance of lasting partnership and collective commitment to peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific region during the ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Phyleicia-Nicole Dais)