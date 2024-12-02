Yama Sakura 87: Cultural Exchange BROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946731" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members from the U.S., Japan and Australia participate in a cultural exchange leading up to the start of Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 4, 2024. The event allowed military members from Australian, Japan and the U.S. to come together and build camaraderie. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jerron Bruce)