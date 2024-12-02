Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 87: Cultural Exchange BROLL

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.04.2024

    Video by Spc. Jerron Bruce 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Service members from the U.S., Japan and Australia participate in a cultural exchange leading up to the start of Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 4, 2024. The event allowed military members from Australian, Japan and the U.S. to come together and build camaraderie. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jerron Bruce)

    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    alliance
    YamaSakura
    Cultural Events and Awareness
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)

