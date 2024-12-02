Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners 154 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter rescue crew from Air Station Elizabeth City rescued three mariners from the sailing vessel TIME-AUT 154 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina on Thursday, December 12, 2024. The mariners aboard the vessel initially stated that they were not in distress, however early Thursday morning the mariners aboard the sailing vessel requested to abandon their vessel, prompting watchstanders to direct the launch of an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, and the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)