Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners 154 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter rescue crew from Air Station Elizabeth City rescued three mariners from the sailing vessel TIME-AUT 154 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina on Thursday, December 12, 2024. The mariners aboard the vessel initially stated that they were not in distress, however early Thursday morning the mariners aboard the sailing vessel requested to abandon their vessel, prompting watchstanders to direct the launch of an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, and the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 21:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946728
    VIRIN: 241212-G-IY621-3891
    Filename: DOD_110732090
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Air Station
    Hoisting
    Elizabeth City
    Fifth District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download