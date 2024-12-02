Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    92nd MXS Highlight Video

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 92nd Maintenance Squadron showcase various equipment and capabilities to enhance mission readiness at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington Dec 12, 2024. MXS’s primary mission is to perform equipment maintenance, provide repair and calibration of systems, and fabricate specialty parts for aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 21:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946721
    VIRIN: 241212-F-AV319-1001
    Filename: DOD_110732007
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 92nd MXS Highlight Video, by A1C Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS

    Mission Readiness
    Maintenance

