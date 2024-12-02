Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rifle Marksmanship 101 November 2024

    TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Video by Serena Juchnowski 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    United States Army Marksmanship Unit Soldiers from the Service Rifle Team assisted the Civilian Marksmanship Program in conducting the Rifle Marksmanship 101 Course at Talladega Marksmanship Park on November 8, 2024.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 21:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946716
    VIRIN: 241108-O-YI878-1311
    Filename: DOD_110731907
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rifle Marksmanship 101 November 2024, by Serena Juchnowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AR15
    service rifle
    CIVILIAN MARKSMANSHIP PROGRAM
    Rifle Marksmanship Training

