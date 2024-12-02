Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to FTIG

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Col. Kevin Potts, garrison commander, welcomes units training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 14:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 946685
    VIRIN: 241212-Z-IK914-6204
    Filename: DOD_110731465
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    air force
    Army
    training
    Briefing and Speeches

