    Galveston District Celebrates Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project Groundbreaking

    BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District, Port of Brownsville, and NextDecade, LLC, celebrated the groundbreaking for phase two of Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project, Dec. 6, 2024. This project is one of four nationwide Public-Private Partnerships (P3) announced by the White House in June 2019. The project will deepen the Port of Brownsville Ship Channel from 42 to 52 feet and will facilitate increased cargo movements, reduce transit times, and increase the channel’s operational safety. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 12:58
    Location: BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Galveston District Celebrates Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project Groundbreaking, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Port of Brownsville
    Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project
    NextDecade

