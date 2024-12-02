Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Grungy Zion '24

    CAMP DAWSON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Video by Lloyd Bedford 

    Cyber Protection Brigade

    The Cyber Protection Brigade hosts Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Civilians who participated in Exercise Grungy Zion 24 on Camp Dawson, WV July 30, 2024.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 12:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946674
    VIRIN: 240730-A-JH998-3329
    Filename: DOD_110731311
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: CAMP DAWSON, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

