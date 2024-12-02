Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eleven Tennessee National Guard Airmen awarded Distinguished Flying Cross

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    Eleven members of the Tennessee Air National Guard were recently awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross during a ceremony at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Knoxville, Tennessee, December 7, 2024. The recipients were deployed to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, where they provided essential aerial refueling support to U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, ensuring their continued ability to intercept and neutralize the threat. The Distinguished Flying Cross is one of the U.S. military’s most prestigious honors, authorized by Congress in 1926, and is awarded for acts of heroism or extraordinary achievement in aerial flight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Patterson; Edited by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 12:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946672
    VIRIN: 241212-Z-IC909-6424
    Filename: DOD_110731270
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    NGB
    Distinguished Flying Cross
    ANG
    134th ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download