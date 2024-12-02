Eleven Tennessee National Guard Airmen awarded Distinguished Flying Cross

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Eleven members of the Tennessee Air National Guard were recently awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross during a ceremony at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Knoxville, Tennessee, December 7, 2024. The recipients were deployed to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, where they provided essential aerial refueling support to U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, ensuring their continued ability to intercept and neutralize the threat. The Distinguished Flying Cross is one of the U.S. military’s most prestigious honors, authorized by Congress in 1926, and is awarded for acts of heroism or extraordinary achievement in aerial flight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Patterson; Edited by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)