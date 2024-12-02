Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRC Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Air Force Reserve Command Holiday Message in the form of an Animation created as a promotional in observance of the 2024-2025 Holiday Season for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, December 12, 2024. This graphic was created as a TASK to promote the celebration of the December Holiday Season. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 13:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946669
    VIRIN: 241212-F-ML705-1001
    Filename: DOD_110731180
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRC Holiday Message, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download