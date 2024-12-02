For our final episode of the year, we brought in MG Gregory Knight, the Vermont Adjutant General, to talk about the importance of family and leadership in the Vermont National Guard.
Want to see more KS&CB? https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 12:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|946668
|VIRIN:
|241113-D-LT548-9506
|Filename:
|DOD_110731157
|Length:
|00:29:43
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KS&CB Ep. 12 | Year End, by Jeremiah Paquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.