    KS&CB Ep. 12 | Year End

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    For our final episode of the year, we brought in MG Gregory Knight, the Vermont Adjutant General, to talk about the importance of family and leadership in the Vermont National Guard.

    Want to see more KS&CB? https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 12:08
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 946668
    VIRIN: 241113-D-LT548-9506
    Filename: DOD_110731157
    Length: 00:29:43
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, KS&CB Ep. 12 | Year End, by Jeremiah Paquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VTNG Family Programs
    KS&CB
    General Knight

