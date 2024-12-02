KS&CB Ep. 11.4 | Leadership Connection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For the final episode of our November Special, "Leadership Connection", we called up LTC Nathan Fry, Commander, 3-172nd IN BN. Tune in and learn about his holiday plans and thoughts on effective leadership.



Over the month of November, we debuted a new Leadership Connection episode every Wednesday. Watch previous episodes: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEejAyJq6OPlTrZEwFHzoQCyAbjre9Kp3&si=tx-Vmclxsg-MxbnO



11/6 - COL R Brent Zeigler, Commander, 12th RTI & MAJ Sarah Palhete, Commander, RRB

11/13 - SGM Kontos, Command Sergeant Major, 124th RTI & Brig. Gen. Hank Harder, Deputy Adjutant General/Asst. Adjutant General, VT Air National Guard

11/20 - LTC Travis Myers, Squadron Commander, 1-172nd CAV & MAJ Garion Ford, Incoming Commander, 1-172nd CAV

11/27 - LTC Nathan Fry, Commander, 3-172nd IN BN



For more information and to watch more episodes: https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/