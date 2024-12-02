For the final episode of our November Special, "Leadership Connection", we called up LTC Nathan Fry, Commander, 3-172nd IN BN. Tune in and learn about his holiday plans and thoughts on effective leadership.
Over the month of November, we debuted a new Leadership Connection episode every Wednesday. Watch previous episodes: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEejAyJq6OPlTrZEwFHzoQCyAbjre9Kp3&si=tx-Vmclxsg-MxbnO
11/6 - COL R Brent Zeigler, Commander, 12th RTI & MAJ Sarah Palhete, Commander, RRB
11/13 - SGM Kontos, Command Sergeant Major, 124th RTI & Brig. Gen. Hank Harder, Deputy Adjutant General/Asst. Adjutant General, VT Air National Guard
11/20 - LTC Travis Myers, Squadron Commander, 1-172nd CAV & MAJ Garion Ford, Incoming Commander, 1-172nd CAV
11/27 - LTC Nathan Fry, Commander, 3-172nd IN BN
For more information and to watch more episodes: https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 11:38
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|946661
|VIRIN:
|241016-D-LT548-1385
|Filename:
|DOD_110731027
|Length:
|00:21:39
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KS&CB Ep. 11.4 | Leadership Connection, by Jeremiah Paquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
