KS&CB Ep. 11.3 | Leadership Connection

Next up in our November Leadership Connection series, LTC Travis Myers, Squadron Commander 1-172nd CAV and MAJ Garion Ford, Incoming Commander, 1-172nd CAV. Myers and Ford answer your questions about VTNG, their holiday traditions, and how they look to improve leadership every day.
Over November, we will be debuting a new episode every Wednesday at 7 PM.
11/20 - LTC Travis Myers, Squadron Commander, 1-172nd CAV & MAJ Garion Ford, Incoming Commander, 1-172nd CAV
11/27 - LTC Nathan Fry, Commander, 3-172nd IN BN
For more information and to watch more episodes: https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/
