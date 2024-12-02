Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KS&CB Ep. 11.3 | Leadership Connection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    Next up in our November Leadership Connection series, LTC Travis Myers, Squadron Commander 1-172nd CAV and MAJ Garion Ford, Incoming Commander, 1-172nd CAV. Myers and Ford answer your questions about VTNG, their holiday traditions, and how they look to improve leadership every day.

    Over November, we will be debuting a new episode every Wednesday at 7 PM.

    11/20 - LTC Travis Myers, Squadron Commander, 1-172nd CAV & MAJ Garion Ford, Incoming Commander, 1-172nd CAV
    11/27 - LTC Nathan Fry, Commander, 3-172nd IN BN

    For more information and to watch more episodes: https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 11:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 946656
    VIRIN: 241016-D-LT548-7152
    Filename: DOD_110730923
    Length: 00:24:01
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS&CB Ep. 11.3 | Leadership Connection, by Jeremiah Paquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VTNG Family Programs
    KS&CB
    leadership connection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download