    MEDCoE Army-Navy Game Spirit Video

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Video by Erin Perez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence says Go Army! Beat Navy! We can patch up any boo boos after the game, except the Navy's wounded pride.
    (Also, ignore the retired Navy chief with the T-shirt. He was vastly outnumbered, anyway.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 10:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946649
    VIRIN: 241210-A-SK413-3701
    PIN: 935566
    Filename: DOD_110730877
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    This work, MEDCoE Army-Navy Game Spirit Video, by Erin Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

