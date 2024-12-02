MEDCoE Army-Navy Game Spirit Video

The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence says Go Army! Beat Navy! We can patch up any boo boos after the game, except the Navy's wounded pride.
(Also, ignore the retired Navy chief with the T-shirt. He was vastly outnumbered, anyway.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 10:56
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|946649
|VIRIN:
|241210-A-SK413-3701
|PIN:
|935566
|Filename:
|DOD_110730877
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
