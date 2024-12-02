MEDCoE Army-Navy Game Spirit Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence says Go Army! Beat Navy! We can patch up any boo boos after the game, except the Navy's wounded pride.

(Also, ignore the retired Navy chief with the T-shirt. He was vastly outnumbered, anyway.