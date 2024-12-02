2024 Army-Navy Game Spirit Video Camp Ripley Training Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946647" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

When Army takes the field against Navy on December 14, The Golden Knights of West Point will proudly display "Bastogne" logos on their chests. The logo honors the heroics of the 101st Airborne Division, the "Screaming Eagles," during the Battle of the Bulge in WWII.



At Camp Ripley, we know the importance of Winter Readiness. Our multiple training ranges and vast training space and resources have provided all branches of our military with quality training in a realistic environment. The legacy of those who came before us, shaping challenges into victories, echoes as we support Army this December on their way to a Rendezvous With Destiny!

GO ARMY, BEAT NAVY!