Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Army-Navy Game Spirit Video Camp Ripley Training Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    When Army takes the field against Navy on December 14, The Golden Knights of West Point will proudly display "Bastogne" logos on their chests. The logo honors the heroics of the 101st Airborne Division, the "Screaming Eagles," during the Battle of the Bulge in WWII.

    At Camp Ripley, we know the importance of Winter Readiness. Our multiple training ranges and vast training space and resources have provided all branches of our military with quality training in a realistic environment. The legacy of those who came before us, shaping challenges into victories, echoes as we support Army this December on their way to a Rendezvous With Destiny!
    GO ARMY, BEAT NAVY!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 11:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946647
    VIRIN: 241209-A-AR912-2699
    Filename: DOD_110730866
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Army-Navy Game Spirit Video Camp Ripley Training Center, by SSG Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Military Academy (West Point)

    TAGS

    Bastogne
    Camp Ripley Training Center
    GoArmy
    GoArmyAcademy
    ArmyNavy2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download