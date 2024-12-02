118th Wing Year in Review 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 118th Wing highlights its missions, groups, and accomplishments from 2024 December 12, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. The video serves as archival documentation, education, deterrence and a way to uplift morale while showcasing our missions in the states and overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius, Master Sgt. Anthony Agosti, Staff Sgt. Roberto Mercado, Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin, Senior Airman Matthew Gunn, and Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens)