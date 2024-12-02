Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    118th Wing Year in Review 2024

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Anthony Agosti, Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius, Senior Airman Matthew Gunn, Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin, Staff Sgt. Roberto Mercado and Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    The 118th Wing highlights its missions, groups, and accomplishments from 2024 December 12, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. The video serves as archival documentation, education, deterrence and a way to uplift morale while showcasing our missions in the states and overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius, Master Sgt. Anthony Agosti, Staff Sgt. Roberto Mercado, Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin, Senior Airman Matthew Gunn, and Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 11:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946646
    VIRIN: 241212-Z-F3869-1001
    Filename: DOD_110730862
    Length: 00:07:23
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    This work, 118th Wing Year in Review 2024, by MSgt Anthony Agosti, SMSgt Jeremy Cornelius, SrA Matthew Gunn, SSgt Yonette Martin, SSgt Roberto Mercado and SrA Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineering
    ANG
    ISR
    Security Forces
    TDY
    Achievements recognized

