Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Museum Exhibit - Top Secret: License to Spy!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    Museum visitors will go undercover and enter a world of coded messages and satellite surveillance when they take on the role of a secret agent in the latest feature exhibition, Top Secret: License to Spy, coming September 15.

    This special exhibit is FREE and open to the public from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily.

    Top Secret explores the science and technology of spying and espionage, including how to uncover a radio bug with an oscilloscope and using lasers to monitor conversations. Visitors will gather the intelligence needed to achieve their mission by breaking codes, uncovering microdots, using spy satellites and creating elusive disguises.

    Top Secret will amaze kids and adults alike with behind-the-scenes glimpse of an undercover world that has been re-created with life-like sets and activities. Science has never been so….Top Secret! Learn more at our Exhibition Page.

    This exhibition is created by Scitech Discovery Centre, Perth, Australia, produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Inc. and made possible through generous support by the Air Force Museum Foundation. (Federal Endorsement Not Implied).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 08:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946623
    VIRIN: 241212-F-IO108-2751
    Filename: DOD_110730392
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Museum Exhibit - Top Secret: License to Spy!, by Ken LaRock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download