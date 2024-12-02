Museum Exhibit - Top Secret: License to Spy!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Museum visitors will go undercover and enter a world of coded messages and satellite surveillance when they take on the role of a secret agent in the latest feature exhibition, Top Secret: License to Spy, coming September 15.



This special exhibit is FREE and open to the public from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily.



Top Secret explores the science and technology of spying and espionage, including how to uncover a radio bug with an oscilloscope and using lasers to monitor conversations. Visitors will gather the intelligence needed to achieve their mission by breaking codes, uncovering microdots, using spy satellites and creating elusive disguises.



Top Secret will amaze kids and adults alike with behind-the-scenes glimpse of an undercover world that has been re-created with life-like sets and activities. Science has never been so….Top Secret! Learn more at our Exhibition Page.



This exhibition is created by Scitech Discovery Centre, Perth, Australia, produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Inc. and made possible through generous support by the Air Force Museum Foundation. (Federal Endorsement Not Implied).