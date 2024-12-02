On this edition of the 'Mayport Minute' we're introduced to Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Kamar Tisdol. He takes us through what AOs do and why their job is crucial to the Navy.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 08:42
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|946621
|VIRIN:
|240327-N-OZ224-2052
|Filename:
|DOD_110730385
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MAYPORT MINUTE - AO2 TISDOL, by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.