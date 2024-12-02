Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAYPORT MINUTE - AD2 TRIVETTE

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    This edition of the 'Mayport Minute' we are introduced to Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Anthony Trivette. He takes us through what ADs do and why the Navy doesn't fly without them.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 08:30
    Length: 00:01:01
    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

