This edition of the 'Mayport Minute' we are introduced to Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Anthony Trivette. He takes us through what ADs do and why the Navy doesn't fly without them.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 08:30
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|946618
|VIRIN:
|240227-N-OZ224-9641
|Filename:
|DOD_110730350
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MAYPORT MINUTE - AD2 TRIVETTE, by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
