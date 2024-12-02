This edition of the 'Mayport Minute' we are introduced to Aviation Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class William Martin. He takes us through his job and why it's so important for the mission.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 08:30
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|946616
|VIRIN:
|240206-N-OZ224-7434
|Filename:
|DOD_110730348
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MAYPORT MINUTE - PR2 MARTIN, by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.