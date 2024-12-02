Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAYPORT MINUTE - OC SPRAY AUXILIARY SECURITY FORCE

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    This edition of the 'Mayport Minute' showcases what civilians and Sailors undergo while experiencing OC spray while training to be supporting security members also known as ASF.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 08:30
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

