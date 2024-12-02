This edition of the 'Mayport Minute' highlights how Sailors and civilians are trained on weapons in order to work as supporting security elements, also known as ASF.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 08:30
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|946614
|VIRIN:
|240305-N-OZ224-1811
|Filename:
|DOD_110730335
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MAYPORT MINUTE - AUXILIARY SECURITY FORCE WEAPONS TRAINING, by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
