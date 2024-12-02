Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    510th RSG Wishes Happy Holidays to Swedish Allies

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Anthony 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Soldiers from the 510th Regional Support Group wish Swedish allies a happy holiday season.

    The 510th RSG partnered with the Swedish military during Exercise Defender Europe.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 08:45
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946613
    VIRIN: 241203-A-HM228-9247
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_110730325
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 510th RSG Wishes Happy Holidays to Swedish Allies, by SSG Paul Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Holiday Season
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    7th Mission Support Command
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download