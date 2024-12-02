Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suspicious package: if you see something say something

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Team Ramstein puts together a suspicious package video to inform Airmen to stay alert during the holiday season at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 6, 2024. Airmen are encouraged to not leave packages unattended and stay vigilant.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 08:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 946612
    VIRIN: 241203-F-RT830-1001
    Filename: DOD_110730324
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Readiness
    Suspicious Package
    EagleEyes

