Team Ramstein puts together a suspicious package video to inform Airmen to stay alert during the holiday season at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 6, 2024. Airmen are encouraged to not leave packages unattended and stay vigilant.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 08:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|946612
|VIRIN:
|241203-F-RT830-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110730324
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Suspicious package: if you see something say something, by SrA Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
