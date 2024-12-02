video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members, compete in the 11th Annual Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, May 21, 2024. The Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition is an annual event hosted by 55th Signal Company (Combat Camera) open to all branches of the military and multi-national combat camera partners that test physical, tactical, and technical skills required of visual information specialists. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Landon Carter)