    InFocus: Sig's the Season 2024

    ITALY

    12.06.2024

    Video by Seaman Jacob Hart 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 6, 2024) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) hosted a 'Sig's the Season' holiday event for the Naval Air Station Sigonella community members Dec. 6, 2024. Naval Air Station Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, logistical and advanced logistical support to U.S. and other NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 07:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946603
    VIRIN: 241206-N-SH175-1001
    Filename: DOD_110730270
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, InFocus: Sig's the Season 2024, by SN Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Video
    NASSIG
    InFocus
    Sig's the Season

