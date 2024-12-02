InFocus: Sig's the Season 2024

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 6, 2024) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) hosted a 'Sig's the Season' holiday event for the Naval Air Station Sigonella community members Dec. 6, 2024. Naval Air Station Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, logistical and advanced logistical support to U.S. and other NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)
