InFocus: Sig's the Season 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946603" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 6, 2024) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) hosted a 'Sig's the Season' holiday event for the Naval Air Station Sigonella community members Dec. 6, 2024. Naval Air Station Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, logistical and advanced logistical support to U.S. and other NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)