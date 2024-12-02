Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kaiserslautern Military Community 2024 Year in Review (1080p)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    American Forces Network Kaiserslautern’s 2024 wrap up video. This video highlights the accomplishments made by service members in the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 04:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946594
    VIRIN: 241210-F-VM922-1002
    Filename: DOD_110730071
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Ramstein
    KMC
    Baumholder
    86 AW
    USAG RP

